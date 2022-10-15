This south Indian city bags ‘World Green City Award 2022’, beats Paris, Montreal

The city of Hyderabad has bagged the prestigious 'World Green City Award 2022' beating Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil.
Additionally, the city has also won 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth' at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea. Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was selected for the 'World Green City 2022,' award, the best across all six categories.
The announcement of the six category winners and the grand winner was made at a dedicated Awards ceremony which took place at a special gala dinner at the IUCN Leaders Forum in Jeju.
"AIPH celebrates this fantastic achievement for the City of Hyderabad. We are proud to showcase their inspiring urban greening work. With this global recognition, we can confidently say that Hyderabad is a world leader in nature-oriented approaches to city design, form, and function," Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General, AIPH said.
"The innovation, ambition, and inspiring action demonstrated in the City’s entry leaves a powerful legacy for other cities from around the world to aspire to," he added.
The Grand Winner was selected from the list of six Category Winners, who each took home trophies in recognition of their achievement.
Here's a list of other cities that won the AIPH awards in different categories:
Living Green for Biodiversity:
Reverdecer Bogotá, Bogota D.C, Colombia
Living Green for Climate Change:
Mexico City’s Environmental and Climate Change Program, Mexico City, Mexico
Living Green for Health and Wellbeing:
Transforming degraded land into Urban Micro Parks, City of Fortaleza, Brazil
Living Green for Water:
The Phytotechnology Stations at the Montréal Botanical Garden / Space for Life, City of Montreal, Canada
Living Green for Social Cohesion:
OASIS Schoolyard Project, City of Paris, France
Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth:
Green Garland to the State of Telangana, City of Hyderabad
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao congratulated the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar for the achievement.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over the city receiving the prestigious "International Association of Horticulture Producers" (AIPH) awards. He said these international awards have further strengthened the reputation of Telangana and the country. “These international awards are proof that the state government is strongly implementing the Haritaharam and urban development programmes... giving green fruits to the country," he said in a statement
