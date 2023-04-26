This star performer from Lucknow Super Giants won’t play IPL 2023 next month2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Lucknow Super Giants, having won four out of the seven matches so far, are at number four on the points table.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going to miss a star performer from their team in May, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 reaches the final stages. England fast bowler Mark Wood, one of the Purple Cap contenders, will miss the latter stages of the IPL 2023 to be present at the birth of his daughter in late May.
