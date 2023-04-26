Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going to miss a star performer from their team in May, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 reaches the final stages. England fast bowler Mark Wood, one of the Purple Cap contenders, will miss the latter stages of the IPL 2023 to be present at the birth of his daughter in late May.

Wood has been a key player for LSG this season, having taken 11 wickets in his four appearances including 5 for 14 on his debut against Delhi Capitals. He will not return to India after leaving. In Wood's absence, the Super Giants have selected Afghan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has bowled well in his first two games.

The majority of England players participating in the IPL this season are expected to remain in India for the entire duration of the competition, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not indicated an intention to withdraw players from the tournament.

The ECB has been encouraging its players to take part in the IPL for the past eight seasons, viewing the competition as an ideal preparation for high-stakes matches such as semi-finals and finals of international events, according to ESPNcricinfo.

While in previous seasons, the ECB set a fixed return date for players participating in their first international commitments of the home summer, this year the board will manage players on a case-by-case basis. The league phase of the IPL will conclude on May 21, with playoff fixtures on May 23, 24, and 26 before the final on May 28.

LSG, having won four out of the seven matches so far, are at number four on the points table. They also have a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.547, which is going to help them in the latter stages when the top table gets crowded later on.