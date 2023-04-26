Home / News / India /  This star performer from Lucknow Super Giants won’t play IPL 2023 next month
Back

This star performer from Lucknow Super Giants won’t play IPL 2023 next month

2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mark Wood shows the ball after taken 5 wickets during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium, in Lucknow, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI04_01_2023_000405B) (PTI)Premium
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mark Wood shows the ball after taken 5 wickets during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium, in Lucknow, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI04_01_2023_000405B) (PTI)

Lucknow Super Giants, having won four out of the seven matches so far, are at number four on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going to miss a star performer from their team in May, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 reaches the final stages. England fast bowler Mark Wood, one of the Purple Cap contenders, will miss the latter stages of the IPL 2023 to be present at the birth of his daughter in late May.

Wood has been a key player for LSG this season, having taken 11 wickets in his four appearances including 5 for 14 on his debut against Delhi Capitals. He will not return to India after leaving. In Wood's absence, the Super Giants have selected Afghan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has bowled well in his first two games.

The majority of England players participating in the IPL this season are expected to remain in India for the entire duration of the competition, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not indicated an intention to withdraw players from the tournament. 

Also Read: Pay for streaming TATA IPL 2023? JioCinema is planning to launch paid content: Details here

The ECB has been encouraging its players to take part in the IPL for the past eight seasons, viewing the competition as an ideal preparation for high-stakes matches such as semi-finals and finals of international events, according to ESPNcricinfo.

While in previous seasons, the ECB set a fixed return date for players participating in their first international commitments of the home summer, this year the board will manage players on a case-by-case basis. The league phase of the IPL will conclude on May 21, with playoff fixtures on May 23, 24, and 26 before the final on May 28.

Also Read: MI's Rohit Sharma touches 250 sixes in IPL career, becomes first Indian to do so

LSG, having won four out of the seven matches so far, are at number four on the points table. They also have a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.547, which is going to help them in the latter stages when the top table gets crowded later on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout