Bihar on Friday administered the highest number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country at 29.38 lakh, as per official data.

The state administered 29,38,653 doses till 11.20 pm, giving a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

With this, the state has administered total 4.92 crore doses, of which 4.02 crore are first dose and 90.51 lakh are second dose, as per the CoWin app.

India administered 2.37 crore doses on Friday till that time.

"I would like to thank all the health workers and other staff who have been involved in this historic vaccination drive," said a senior official of the state Health Department.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced that his government would carry out a massive vaccination drive on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday.

The BJP had directed its workers across the state to facilitate vaccination drive on the prime minister's birthday as part of its 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan'.

The state had in July set a target of vaccinating six crore people in six months.

