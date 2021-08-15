Goa has become the first state in the country to give the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its 90% eligible population, state's chief minister Pramod Sawant said on his Independence Day address.

“I am proud to announce that Goa has become the first state to cover 90 per cent of its population with the first dose," Sawant said during a state-level function in the state capital Panaji.

The CM further announced 16,000 litres of tap water free per month for Goa residents from September onwards. He also assured that his government will not compromise on the issue of the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute. “We will not stop till we win the battle on the Mahadayi issue," he said. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the river's water, considered as the lifeline of Goa.

Goa CM also said that the upcoming Mopa International Airport will be commissioned on August 15 next year.

The CM also said that organic clusters have been developed in Goa by including 12,000 farmers into it. "E-krishi activities have been launched to reach out to farmers through digitalisation," he added.

Sawant said this year, 6,571 farmers were paid subsidy of ₹33 crore as part of the "white revolution" in the state. He also said the 'Swacch Bharat Mission-Gramin' scheme will be launched in the state with effect from Sunday.

