This state administers first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 90% population

The CM further announced 16,000 litres of tap water free per month for Goa residents from September onwards. He also assured that his government will not compromise on the issue of the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute. “We will not stop till we win the battle on the Mahadayi issue," he said. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the river's water, considered as the lifeline of Goa.