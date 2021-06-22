This state administers highest single-day COVID jabs in India

Over 16 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday setting a new record of maximum number inoculation in a single day. On the occasion International Yoga Day, the state opened mega inoculation campaign - Vaccination Maha Abhiyan on Monday. Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30.

Official sources told news agency PTI, Madhya Pradesh's feat accounted for almost 20% of all vaccination conducted against the coronavirus infection in the country during the day.

Over 16.41 lakh people were vaccinated till 10 pm on Monday, the officials said adding, the target was 10 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh has topped other states in terms of vaccination: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the vaccination drive was such a success on Monday due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision to give free vaccines to the states.

"Madhya Pradesh has topped other states in terms of vaccination. Thanks to all," the CM said adding "the campaign to inoculate as many people as possible in quick time to ward off a possible third wave would continue beyond June 21."

The chief minister, while launching the campaign in Datia, said "Vaccination was the only way to defeat the virus. Chances of anyone getting infected after inoculation were rare, and symptoms, in such a scenario, would be very mild and recovery really fast."

On Monday, Chouhan took part in the campaign in Datia, Bhopal and Budhni, which is his Assembly seat.

Officials said over one lakh 'corona volunteers' are playing an active role in creating awareness about the pandemic and ways to tackle it, while 7,000 centres have been set up to administer doses, which are manned by 35,000 staff. They added that the chief minister had ensured over 19 lakh vaccine doses were made available in the state.

Over 2 lakh people receive COVID jab in Indore on Monday

Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, which is worst-affected by the pandemic, has also set a new national record of inoculating maximum number of people in one day. Over 2 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

“We vaccinated over two lakh people on the first day of the mega vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Monday, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district across the country," Indore District Immunisation Officer Pravin Jadia said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Indore collector Manish Singh said the final figure of inoculation in the district could be between 2.25 lakh to 2.50 lakh during the day.

More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 28.33 crore since January 16, it said.

