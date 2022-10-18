This state announces early salary for govt staff in this festive month

While Diwali will fall on October 24, it will be followed, less than a week later, by Chhath, arguably the state's most popular festival, which is marked by three days of austerities. The month started with major festivals like Navratri or Durga Puja, and Dussehra.
The festive season is here. It comes with a lot of additional expenses. Sometimes it becomes backbreaking for people to manage all the expenditures, usual as well as extra due to the festivals with a fixed monthly income.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The festive season is here. It comes with a lot of additional expenses. Sometimes it becomes backbreaking for people to manage all the expenditures, usual as well as extra due to the festivals with a fixed monthly income.
While Diwali will fall on October 24, it will be followed, less than a week later, by Chhath, arguably the state's most popular festival, which is marked by three days of austerities. The month started with major festivals like Navratri or Durga Puja, and Dussehra.
While Diwali will fall on October 24, it will be followed, less than a week later, by Chhath, arguably the state's most popular festival, which is marked by three days of austerities. The month started with major festivals like Navratri or Durga Puja, and Dussehra.
It is full of celebrations along with extra expenses. There are things to buy for home, gifts for friends and family, and expenses on outings or get-togethers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is full of celebrations along with extra expenses. There are things to buy for home, gifts for friends and family, and expenses on outings or get-togethers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking all these things into consideration, the Bihar government has announced the early remittance of salary than usual time this month in view of the upcoming festivities, said state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as quoted by news agency PTI.
Taking all these things into consideration, the Bihar government has announced the early remittance of salary than usual time this month in view of the upcoming festivities, said state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as quoted by news agency PTI.
The government employees in Bihar will now be getting earlier than usual remittance of salary in October 2022. The minister said that the decision was taken by the department after consultation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The government employees in Bihar will now be getting earlier than usual remittance of salary in October 2022. The minister said that the decision was taken by the department after consultation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
"The payment of salaries will begin on October 20," he informed as quoted by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The payment of salaries will begin on October 20," he informed as quoted by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, festivities had been subdued in the past couple of years. This year, the people will be looking forward to celebrating with gusto. To help them, the government decided to pay this month's salary early," Chaudhary added.
"Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, festivities had been subdued in the past couple of years. This year, the people will be looking forward to celebrating with gusto. To help them, the government decided to pay this month's salary early," Chaudhary added.