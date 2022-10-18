This state announces early salary for govt staff in this festive month

Bihar government has announced the early remittance of salary than usual time this month.

While Diwali will fall on October 24, it will be followed, less than a week later, by Chhath, arguably the state's most popular festival, which is marked by three days of austerities. The month started with major festivals like Navratri or Durga Puja, and Dussehra.