This state announces recruitment drive for ‘one lakh’ govt jobs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a review meeting for the recruitment drive of over one lakh vacant posts in various government departments in the state at CMO. He said that a total of 1,12,724 vacant posts will be filled by August 2023, according to the news agency ANI.
During the meeting, the chief minister informed that the recruitment process for government jobs has already been started and the vacant posts will be filled by August 2023. He also stated that the work has been done at a high pace in November, and a necessary process is being followed to fill up around 60,000 posts.
"The filling up of the vacant posts will make working easy and it will also bring happiness among the youth. Employment Day is organized every month and along with this the pace of new investment has also increased," Chouhan said, as quoted by ANI.
He further added, "This is the first time that so many posts are being filled in the government as well as in private sectors in the state. Many big industries are coming up in the state. Investors are continuously coming to establish industries here."
Madhya Pradesh CM also said that the initiative has been taken to provide appointment letters to 6,000 constables in the home ministry department in the government sector, ANI reported.
Besides, the process is going on to fill the vacant posts of the departments by the General Administration Department and the posts in the public sector undertakings of the state, he added.
Meanwhile, Chouhan on Tuesday also announced that the state government will deposit in banks the interest accrued on farm loans of cultivators who didn't repay their loans due to the write off promise made by the previous Congress administration.
(With inputs from agencies)
