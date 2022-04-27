According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over districts in South West Bengal, except South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, on April 25 and April 26. The IMD also said heatwave conditions likely to prevail over Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts of South Bengal on April 27 and April 28. The weather bureau added that the Malda and South Dinajpur districts in North Bengal will experience a heatwave from April 25 to April 27.