At least one private school in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata had decided to suspend in-person classes this week and two other schools have reduced class hours because of the heat spell.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting with top officials at the state secretariat on Wednesday to review the emerging heatwave situation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had issued a heatwave warning over several districts of West Bengal from 25-28 April and asked the residents of the state to avoid prolonged heat exposure.
“Mainly dry north-westerly wind is prevailing over the region. Meteorological conditions suggest that heat wave condition is likely to prevail over some districts of West Bengal during 25-28 April, 2022," the IMD said in a bulletin.
According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over districts in South West Bengal, except South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, on April 25 and April 26. The IMD also said heatwave conditions likely to prevail over Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts of South Bengal on April 27 and April 28. The weather bureau added that the Malda and South Dinajpur districts in North Bengal will experience a heatwave from April 25 to April 27.
