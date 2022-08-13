This state approves 'One MLA-One Pension' Bill

This state approves 'One MLA-One Pension' Bill2 min read . 13 Aug 2022
- According to the provisions of the new law, an MLA will be given a pension only for one term, no matter how many times the leader has been elected
The Punjab Government approved 'One MLA - One Pension' Bill on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to the "One MLA - One Pension" Bill.
"I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon'ble Governor has approved the "One MLA-One Pension" bill...Govt has issued a notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public," CM Mann tweeted.
Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.
According to the provisions of the new law, an MLA will be given a pension only for one term, no matter how many times the leader has been elected.
The Punjab government aims to save several crores of rupees annually through the move.
The previous rule stated that if an MLA won the election three times, his pension would also increase accordingly. A three-time MLA would get thrice the amount compared to a first-timer.
" There shall be paid to every person, who remained as a member, a pension of sixty thousand rupees per mensem plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government pensioners), irrespective of the number of terms he had served as a member and irrespective of the tenures of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, in which he had served as a member," The Punjab Government gazette read.
Besides, if an MLA attains the age of 65, 75, or 85, respectively will be entitled to an increase of 5%, 10%, and 15% of the basic pension, the state government gazette noted.
"Provided that when a person, who had served as a member, attains the age of sixty-five, seventy-five years, and eighty years, he shall, respectively, be entitled to an increase of five percent, ten percent, and fifteen percent of the basic pension, admissible to him at the attainment of such age," the gazette read.
