This state becomes first to use robotic scavengers to clean manholes
Kerala launched robotic scavenger Bandicoot under the Guruvayur Sewerage Project in Thrissur district
The Kerala government on Friday launched robotic scavenger, Bandicoot, to clean sewages in this temple town, becoming the first state in the country to use robotic technology to clean all its commissioned manholes. Water Resources Minister, Roshi Augustine, launched Bandicoot under the Guruvayur Sewerage Project in Thrissur district by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), as part of the 100-day action plan of the state government.
