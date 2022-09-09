This state declares holiday in schools, colleges due to Ganesh idol immersion

Ganesh idol immersion: The state government said that September 10, which is the second Saturday will be considered a working day to compensate for the holiday
On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the Telangana government declared a holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on September 9, 2022.
"On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the government has decided a general holiday," an official statement said.
"September 10, which is the second Saturday will be considered a working day to compensate for the holiday," the statement said. The people of the state are preparing for immersing the idol in full swing.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Various 'shobhayatras' takes place on the day of immersion.
The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.
In a conversation with ANI, General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao said, "Every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration".
Separately, Mumbai Police have deployed adequate personnel for the idol immersion on the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai.
According to the civic body, 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for immersion. The BMC has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards across for the Ganesh festival, it said, adding that 786 lifeguards will be deputed at the various immersion points. Also, 188 first aid centres will be set up and 83 ambulances will be arranged at key locations on Friday. The civic body has arranged 45 motor boats and 39 German barges for the immersion of Ganesh idols, while 48 inspection towers have been erected and barricades have been put some place for safety reasons.
