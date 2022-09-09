This state declares holiday in schools, colleges due to Ganesh idol immersion

According to the civic body, 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for immersion. The BMC has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards across for the Ganesh festival, it said, adding that 786 lifeguards will be deputed at the various immersion points. Also, 188 first aid centres will be set up and 83 ambulances will be arranged at key locations on Friday. The civic body has arranged 45 motor boats and 39 German barges for the immersion of Ganesh idols, while 48 inspection towers have been erected and barricades have been put some place for safety reasons.

