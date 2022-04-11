This state has come up with heatwave wave action plan. All that you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 6 chapters in the action plan deals with definition, vulnerability, impacts, preparedness and mitigation measures, roles and responsibility of various departments, and the dos and don'ts for heat wave, Karnataka minister stated
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Owing to severe heatwave conditions, the Karnataka government has devised a heatwave action plan. Namely the State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022 is designed by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Owing to severe heatwave conditions, the Karnataka government has devised a heatwave action plan. Namely the State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022 is designed by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. The updated plan has region-specific dos and don'ts and also sets out medium and long heat wave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices
The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. The updated plan has region-specific dos and don'ts and also sets out medium and long heat wave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices
"The plan has been shared with all Deputy Commissioners and other stakeholders. The plan unambiguously sets out roles and responsibility of each department and other stakeholders. The action plan aims to provide a framework for implementing heat response activities in a coordinated manner," Rajan said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The plan has been shared with all Deputy Commissioners and other stakeholders. The plan unambiguously sets out roles and responsibility of each department and other stakeholders. The action plan aims to provide a framework for implementing heat response activities in a coordinated manner," Rajan said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 6 chapters in the action plan deals with definition, vulnerability, impacts, preparedness and mitigation measures, roles and responsibility of various departments, and the dos and don'ts for heat wave.
The 6 chapters in the action plan deals with definition, vulnerability, impacts, preparedness and mitigation measures, roles and responsibility of various departments, and the dos and don'ts for heat wave.
The district administration has been asked to ensure hospitals and other strategic locations are stocked up with oral rehydration solutions and appropriate medicines to effectively respond to any heat wave-related illness, Rajan said.
The district administration has been asked to ensure hospitals and other strategic locations are stocked up with oral rehydration solutions and appropriate medicines to effectively respond to any heat wave-related illness, Rajan said.
The government is ensuring water availability at strategic places such as markets and places of large public gathering through government agencies and also by involving non-governmental organisations. Bus stands and other community buildings are identified as cooling places, Rajan said, adding special measures would be taken to ensure clean drinking water for animals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government is ensuring water availability at strategic places such as markets and places of large public gathering through government agencies and also by involving non-governmental organisations. Bus stands and other community buildings are identified as cooling places, Rajan said, adding special measures would be taken to ensure clean drinking water for animals.