This state hikes electricity bill by 2.64%. Check new rates here

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has hiked the electricity rates by 2.64%. The move was cleared by the department on March 31. As per the new tariff plan post the hike, a consumer using up to 30 units of electricity per month will have to pay ₹3.34 per unit against ₹3.25 earlier, while those in the 32-50, 51-150 and 151-300 unit slabs will also have to pay more.

MPERC secretary Gajendra Tiwari told PTI, “The three power distribution companies (discoms) had, incidentally, sought an 8.71 per cent hike to tide over revenue deficit."

"The mandatory public notices were issued on April 1 by the discoms, and after seven days of such publication of notices in newspapers etc, the hike is deemed to have come into effect. In this case, it has come into effect from April 8," he further explained.

"A consumer who uses more than 300 units a month will have to pay ₹6.74 per per unit, against ₹6.65 earlier. There is no hike in rates for Low Tension (LT) industrial category consumers," Tiwari said. There are around 1.66 crore electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh.

