Home >News >India >This state hikes monthly allowance of defence personnel awardees by 80%

This state hikes monthly allowance of defence personnel awardees by 80%

The six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get enhanced allowance of 33,264 in place of earlier 18, 480
1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Out of total 2044 winners of Gallantry and Distinguished Awards, allowance for winners of the Param Vir Chakra increased from existing 23,100 to 41,580

The Punjab government has hiked monthly allowance of defence personnel awardees by 80%, according to news agency ANI. “Out of total 2044 winners of Gallantry and Distinguished Awards, allowance for winners of the Param Vir Chakra increased from existing 23,100 to 41,580," the Defence Services Welfare Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Similarly, the six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get enhanced allowance of 33,264 in place of earlier 18, 480 while the 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive 31,601 instead of 17,556, the spokesperson said.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today handed over debt waiver certificates to 75 farm labourers and landless farmers in Hoshiarpur district. More than 46,000 such beneficiaries of this district would be covered under the debt waiver scheme to the tune of 140 crore.

The state government also provided debt relief of 520 crores to 2.85 lakh farm labourers and landless farmers. Earlier, debt relief of 4,700 crores was also given to 5.85 lakh small and marginal farmers, the chief minister's office said.

