This comes at a time when the country is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
India witnessed 42,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,02,69,796
Lauding the contribution of doctors and paramedical staff in combating COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday raised the stipend of MBBS intern doctors of state medical colleges from ₹7,500 to ₹17,000 per month.
Dhami took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote: "Stipend to MBBS intern doctors of state medical colleges raised from ₹7,500 per month to ₹17,000 per month has been approved. The contribution of our doctors and paramedical staff has been commendable in reducing the impact of COVID-19 and providing prompt treatment to the victims."
Uttarakhand currently has 623 total active cases, 3,27,464 total recoveries and 7,356 cumulative deaths, as per the government data.
India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.13 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.
