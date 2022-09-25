This state is on alert for very heavy rain while some states across India receive over 1000% of normal rainfall2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Ten states in India have been experiencing large excess (over 60%) rainfall.
Ten states in India have been experiencing large excess (over 60%) rainfall.
Listen to this article
Ten states and a Union Territory in India, in the northern and north-eastern part of the country, have been experiencing large excess (over 60%) rainfall. Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among the regions in north India. In the north-eastern region, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur have received more than 60% rainfall on September 24.