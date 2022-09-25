Ten states and a Union Territory in India, in the northern and north-eastern part of the country, have been experiencing large excess (over 60%) rainfall. Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among the regions in north India. In the north-eastern region, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur have received more than 60% rainfall on September 24.

Nagaland received as much as 38.7mm of rainfall, 356% of its normal rainfall 8.5mm. Manipur received 197% higher rainfall than normal. While its normal rainfall is at 7.8mm, it received 22.6mm of rainfall.

Haryana received 1,139% higher rainfall. While its normal rainfall is at 3.3mm, it received 40.9mm of rainfall. Delhi received 1,166% higher rainfall than its normal rainfall of 2.6mm. It received 32.9mm of rainfall.

Rajasthan received 11.9mm of rainfall, which was 417% higher than its normal rainfall of 2.3mm. Uttar Pradesh received 200% higher rainfall than its normal rainfall of 4.3mm.

Even though Uttarakhand is on the lower side, when compared to the above-mentioned states, the state is on alert for rainfall - as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions. Uttarakhand received 9.6mm (72% high) of rainfall while its normal rainfall stands at 5.6mm.

Various districts in Uttarakhand, such as Pithoragarha, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag are on alert for “very heavy rain". Other districts like Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are on alert for “heavy rain". Uttarakhand is not the only Indian state, according to IMD predictions, which is on alert on September 25. Sikkim, which has already been receiving a lot of rainfall this week, is on alert as well.

Adi Kailash, a popular pilgrimage for Hindu devotees in Pithoragarh within proximity to the Indo-Tibetan border, saw as many as 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra passengers including several locals earlier getting stuck at the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway after a large part of the hill fell on the road near Uttarakhand's Najang Tamba village. The Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra path, which passes through the village of Najang Tamba, has also been blocked down as a result.