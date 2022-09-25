Various districts in Uttarakhand, such as Pithoragarha, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag are on alert for “very heavy rain". Other districts like Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are on alert for “heavy rain". Uttarakhand is not the only Indian state, according to IMD predictions, which is on alert on September 25. Sikkim, which has already been receiving a lot of rainfall this week, is on alert as well.