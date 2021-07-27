More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday. He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308.

Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to congratulate the state. "Congratulations to Maharashtra for becoming the first State to administer two doses of vaccine to 1 crore persons! This is despite the insufficient allocation of vaccines to the State. Will the centre allocate a fair share of vaccines to Maharashtra?" he tweeted.

An official statement also said that till 4 pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses. It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.

India has administered more than 57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday.

"Five states namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years," the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 29,689 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while the death toll climbed to 4,21,382 with 415 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases have declined to 3,98,100 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated.

