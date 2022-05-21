This state turns Covid-free with zero active cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total caseload in the state remains at 1,37,230, while 1,35,110 people have so far recuperated from the disease. The recovery rate is 98.45%. The death toll stands at 2,120
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The active case count in Manipur has hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months, which means the northeastern state has become coronavirus-free, said the state health department on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The active case count in Manipur has hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months, which means the northeastern state has become coronavirus-free, said the state health department on Friday.
The first case of Covid-19 in Manipur was detected on 24 March 2020 when a 23-year-old girl returning from London tested positive.
The first case of Covid-19 in Manipur was detected on 24 March 2020 when a 23-year-old girl returning from London tested positive.
Since then, the total caseload has reached 1,37,230, while 1,35,110 people have so far recuperated from the disease. The recovery rate is 98.45%. The death toll stands at 2,120.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since then, the total caseload has reached 1,37,230, while 1,35,110 people have so far recuperated from the disease. The recovery rate is 98.45%. The death toll stands at 2,120.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the country's tally increased to 4,31,34,145 on Saturday with 2,323 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996. The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities.
Meanwhile, the country's tally increased to 4,31,34,145 on Saturday with 2,323 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996. The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities.
The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, according to the Union health ministry.
The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, according to the Union health ministry.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.51%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.51%.