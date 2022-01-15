PATHANAMTHITTA : Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday warned that the state could see a rapid spike in novel coronavirus cases in the next three weeks. George cited the worrying number of Covid-19 clusters in the state for the prediction.

"There are chances that within the next three weeks, the Covid-19 cases in the state will witness a major spike. There is a chance of rapid spread of the virus in the state. Every day, the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state. There are Delta, Omicron variants on top of that," George said.

The Kerala Health minister informed that there are currently 78 Covid clusters in the state.

The minister also informed that the state government was planning to reopen the Covid-19 First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) across the state.

"We have already asked the district collectors to look into the possibility of reopening the CFLTCs," she said.

51% of children within the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against the deadly coronavirus.

"A total of 7,66,741 children received the vaccine. Thrissur district vaccinated the most number of children - 97,458," she said.

A total of 1,67,813 persons received the booster dose in the state, the minister said, adding that it includes 96,946 health workers and 26,360 front line workers and 44,507 persons above the age of 60.

The health department had earlier in the day said 99.68% (2,66,24,042) of the targeted population (18 years and above) of the state have received the first dose of vaccine whereas 82.27% (2,19,73,681) received both the doses.

The minister said the health department will ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed by the political parties, including ruling CPI(M).

