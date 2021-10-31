The Odisha government has announced a 100% exemption of motor vehicle (MV) tax and registration fees for electric vehicles in an effort to encourage their faster adoption.

“Using the powers conferred by clause (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 15 of the #OdishaMotorVehiclesTaxationAct, 1975, the state government has allowed a 100% exemption on #MotorVehicleTax and #RegistrationFees for EVs (sic)," the state's commerce and transport department said in a tweet.

The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025.

Further, the state government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy.

Charging stations in Bhubaneswar

State government officials had earlier last month said that seven charging stations will be installed in Bhubaneswar soon, as the administration aims to have a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles across the city.

Priority on selection of locations will be given to malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, workplaces and highways, they said.

In the first phase, seven charging stations at various places in the city, including near the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital, will be installed.

The state government earlier this year announced Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 on 2 September.

"The objective of the policy is to achieve adoption of 20% electric vehicles of all automobile registrations by 2025 and to promote manufacturing of such vehicles and its components, including battery, in the state. This also aims at facilitating innovation, research & development," Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said.

He stated that it is now necessary to reduce vehicular pollution and carbon emission.

"It is high time to reduce the emission by curbing the use of vehicles that consume fossil fuel and accelerating the pace of adoption of electric vehicles," he said.

Various incentives will be available for industries for manufacturing electric vehicles and for individuals for purchase, another official said.

