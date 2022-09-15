The Rajasthan Government provided jobs to one lakh people in urban areas past six days under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 9 launched the employment scheme, developed along the lines of MGNREGA. The scheme aims to provide 100 days of employment to families in urban areas.

A state government official said that job cards for more than 2.45 lakh families with the names of 3,83,639 people have been made under the scheme. So far, 1,39,798 people from 96,452 ​​families have sought employment.

Under the scheme, the government will guarantee 100 days of employment in a year to needy families in urban areas. People in the 18-60 age range are eligible for the scheme.

Rajasthan government allocated ₹800 crore for the scheme.

Under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, the wage of an unskilled labourer has been fixed at ₹259 per day, while a skilled worker would be paid ₹283 a day. Wages will be paid to the workers directly in their bank accounts within the stipulated period.

An official said that Rajasthan was the first state to launch such a scheme to guarantee employment in urban areas along the lines of MGNREGA.

Under the scheme, projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation will be undertaken.

About Rajasthan's Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme:

The scheme was rolled out on 9 September 2022

The objective is to provide 100 days of employment in a year to families residing in urban areas.

Under this scheme, people in the age group of 18-60 years, residing within the urban local bodies are eligible to become part of this scheme.