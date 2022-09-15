This state provided jobs to 1 lakh people in six days1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- Under the scheme, the state government will guarantee 100 days of employment in a year to needy families in urban areas
The Rajasthan Government provided jobs to one lakh people in urban areas past six days under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 9 launched the employment scheme, developed along the lines of MGNREGA. The scheme aims to provide 100 days of employment to families in urban areas.