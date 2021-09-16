No husband, wife or any other close relative should be posted in the same department

Maharashtra Government General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday directed the government departments in the state that no husband, wife or any other close relative should be posted in the same department.

"While making transfer posting in any of govt departments, everyone has to take care that No husband/wife or any other close relative should be posted in the same department or report to close relative as part of their official duty," said the GAD circular.



This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

