All students in 34 government-run schools in Assam failed to clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examinations. Following this, the state government shuts all of them.

Noting that all 500 students from these schools failed the HSLC examination, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister, said that it is meaningless to spend taxpayer money on these schools with zero success rate. The Assam Education Minister also said that there are many other schools in the state where the enrolment of students is very low.

"If there are no students, how the school will survive, in a few schools, there are only 2-3 students. The primary duty of schools is to impart education. If a school's result in the HSLC examination is zero, then it is better not to have such a school. The government can't spend taxpayer's money for zero results," Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

The Assam Education Minister also said that these schools will be merged or amalgamated with neighbouring schools.

"And for this merging process, some schools will be shut down. We will try to move the new school forward with a new look. It is a continuous process, there are around 2000-2500 such proposals in the state and we are examining it and we are trying our best to keep these schools," the Assam Education Minister said.

Recently, the education department received data from more than 290 government-run schools where enrollment of students is very low and hence, the results are also not satisfactory.

In June, the Assam Secondary Education Department had served show cause notice to 102 state-run schools for poor results of their students in this year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination.

(With inputs from agencies)