This state shuts 34 schools as all students fail in class 10 board exam
It is meaningless to spend taxpayer money on these schools with zero success rate, state education minister said
All students in 34 government-run schools in Assam failed to clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examinations. Following this, the state government shuts all of them.