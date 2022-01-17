In a span of just two weeks, Tamil Nadu health Minister has claimed that his government has administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine to all the school students between 15-18 years age group. "100% of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told ANI news agency.

India started the Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group from January 3 this year because of the surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus.

The potential beneficiaries born in 2007 or earlier are eligible for vaccination. The Centre has approved Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine (Covaxin) only for young children. The students can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or get inoculated by furnishing ID proof.

According to the PTI news agency, a total of 33,46,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years are eligible for Covid vaccination in the southern state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the vaccination for this age group at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Porur on January 3.

Meanwhile, due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu Government has declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31. The night curfew will also continue in the state till January 31 and will remain effective from 10 PM to 5 AM from Mondays to Saturdays. The state has imposed a lockdown on Sundays.

