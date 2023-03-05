THIS state to exempt EV buyers from road tax, registration fees. Details here4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 05:48 AM IST
The government will exempt road tax and registration fees on purchase of electric vehicles for three years from October 14, 2022.
In order to promote electric vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide some benefits for EV buyers. As per the statement, the government will exempt road tax and registration fees on purchase of electric vehicles for three years from October 14, 2022, as reported by news agency ANI.
