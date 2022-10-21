This state to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students

Additionally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will also provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to the students. The cabinet also decided to hike the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialized colleges to ₹55,000, the CMO said. The cabinet decided on the guidelines for issuing certificates to hill tribes in plains and plain tribes in hills, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said. The caste certificates will be issued by the deputy commissioners under 'Mission Bhumiputra' to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits provided by the state government, he said. To boost tourism, it was also decided that a hotel will be developed in Kaziranga by the Hyatt Group, the Assam cabinet said.

