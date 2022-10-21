Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  This state to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students

This state to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students

2 min read . 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
The Assam government has decided to distribute scooters among nearly 36,000 meritorious students

  • The state has hiked monthly remuneration of Assistant Professors in provincials colleges to 55,000

The Assam government has decided to distribute scooters among nearly 36,000 meritorious students, mostly girls, who have passed this year's higher secondary examinations.

This week, the Assam cabinet passed a proposal for implementing the programme at a cost of 258.9 crore, the state's education minister Ranoj Pegu told media. He said that a total of 35,800 students -- 29,748 girls who secured first division and 6,052 boys who secured 75% marks -- will get the scooters.

Additionally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will also provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to the students. The cabinet also decided to hike the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialized colleges to 55,000, the CMO said. The cabinet decided on the guidelines for issuing certificates to hill tribes in plains and plain tribes in hills, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said. The caste certificates will be issued by the deputy commissioners under 'Mission Bhumiputra' to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits provided by the state government, he said. To boost tourism, it was also decided that a hotel will be developed in Kaziranga by the Hyatt Group, the Assam cabinet said.

Here's a list of key decisions made by the Assam cabinet:

  • Scooters for 29,748 girl students who secured 1st decision and 6,052 boy students who secured 75% and above in the HS examination, in 2022
  • Dept of Higher education to provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals as part of the proposal.
  • Monthly remuneration of Assistant Professors working for fixed pay in provincials colleges hikes to 55,000.
  • Guidelines on the standard procedure for issuance of Hill Tribes in Plains and Plain Tribes in Hills certificates.
  • Caste certificates to be provided to eligible persons by DCs online similar to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC certificates under Mission Bhumiputra to help them avail economic, educational, and employment benefits of state government.

