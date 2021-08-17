Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued a forecast for the state of Telangana in which it has predicted light to heavy rainfall in the sate for the next three days.

An IMD said that central, northern, and north-western districts of Telangana will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three days.

Dr K Nagaratna, the director of IMD in Hyderabad, said an upper air cyclonic circulation is located over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, Telangana is like to experience light to moderate rainfalls over most of its places for the next 2 to 3 days. For the next 24 hours, several districts of the north, north-west and Central districts are very likely to experience heavy rainfall subsequently for 24 hours," Nagaratna told ANI.

The IMD director further added that on August 18, Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rains over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, after a break, the Southwest Monsoon has started reviving and rainfall activity has started to increase over south India, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said a low pressure is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours.

"There will be a revival of rainfall activity. Under the influence of this system, rainfall activity is likely to increase over the northern part of the southern peninsula and central India," Mohapatra said.

However, subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over north India and Gujarat, the IMD said.

After heavy rains in the second half of July over several parts of the country, there was a lull in the rainfall activity.

