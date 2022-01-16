According to OYO Travelopedia, a majority of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations instead of international ones this year with Goa topping the bucket list, followed by Manali.

According to the survey, 61% of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations, while 25% would like to try international as well as domestic trips this year.

Despite the excitement to travel, 80% of respondents said safety continues to be key concern amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and arrival of booster shot would give them the reassurance to travel.

As far as the favourite destination in concerned, Goa topped a third of the respondents' 2022 bucket lists, it said.

"This is followed by Manali, Dubai, Shimla and Kerala," hospitality chain OYO said adding other international destinations on Indian travellers' bucket list include Maldives, Paris, Bali and Switzerland.

When it comes to travel partners, 37% of the respondents said they would like to travel with their spouses or partners. On the other hand, 19% said they would "love to take that much awaited vacation with close friends", while 16% opted for a family vacation, and another 12% preferred solo backpacking.

"A good 16% of respondents said they would like it all!," the survey said. According to OYO Travelopedia, in Indonesia, Bali emerged as the favourite destination for 2022, while in Europe, a majority of respondents opted for Bornholm, the Danish island in the Baltic Sea.

A vast majority of people in the Netherlands said they would love to travel to Austria this year.

OYO Travelopedia, the annual consumer survey by OYO to study travel intent and expectations among its user base across some of its core markets, including India, Indonesia and Europe, took responses of around 3,000 people in December last year.

