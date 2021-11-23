With the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Jewar airport scheduled for November 25, Uttar Pradesh will become the only Indian state to have the most number of international airports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Uttar Pradesh's fifth airport, the Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) at Jewar on Thursday. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has eight operational airports, while 13 airports and seven airports are being developed.

"With the groundbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports - the highest for any state in India," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Until 2012, the Uttar Pradesh government had two international airports--Lucknow and Varanasi. The third international airport at Kushinagar was inaugurated by PM Modi last month this year. Meanwhile, work at the airport in Ayodhya is in full swing and air services are expected to start early next year.

About Noida International Airport:

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh. Its location is about 72 kilometres from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over ₹10,050 crore.

The airport is spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. It is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The airport will have multi-modal connectivity as it is close to the existing Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida to Agra), Eastern Peripheral Expressway and it will have link with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91.

It will also have a link to the Dedicated Freight Corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA, and link with the proposed High-Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at the airport terminal.

The airport will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

