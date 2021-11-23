This state is set to have the most number of international airports in India

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh. Its location is about 72 kilometres from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over ₹10,050 crore.