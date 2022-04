Hill state Uttarakhand to host the third edition of Devalsari Titli Utsav (Butterfly festival) from June 4, 2022. The festival is being organised to promote nature-based tourism and butterfly watching in the state. The titli Utsav/ Butterfly festival will be organised from June 4 to June 7, 2022.

According to Devalsari Environment Protection and Technology Development Society, the cost per person is ₹8,500 which will include boarding, lodging, and other activities and workshops.

Separately, a new species of butterfly have been recorded for the first time in Uttarakhand at Bhujiyaghat, Nainital district. The new species is known as King Crow butterfly and has been reported to occur in Central Nepal, Northeast India, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bihar.

#King_Crow_Butterfly



A new species of #butterfly has been recorded for the first time in #Uttarakhand by the team of @ukfrihaldwani at Bhujiyaghat of #Nainital district.



This publication will be very useful from the perspective of assessing the diversity of butterflies. pic.twitter.com/6A7wYs8GZ3 — Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute (@ukfrihaldwani) April 24, 2022

About Devalsari

Devalsari, at 1,722 metres, is located in Tehri Garhwal District. The snow-capped peaks of the Mahabharat range in the Middle Himalayas, looming in the distance, marvellous deodar, oak, and rhododendron forest, surrounded by terrace fields of the villages of Bangsil, Mauldhar, Udarsu, Tewa, Untad, Butcot, Theek, Kinsu and Naogaon.