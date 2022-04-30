This state to host butterfly festival in June; Check dates, cost, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The festival is being organised to promote nature-based tourism and butterfly watching in the state
The Titli Utsav/ Butterfly festival will be organised from June 4 to June 7, 2022
Hill state Uttarakhand to host the third edition of Devalsari Titli Utsav (Butterfly festival) from June 4, 2022. The festival is being organised to promote nature-based tourism and butterfly watching in the state. The titli Utsav/ Butterfly festival will be organised from June 4 to June 7, 2022.
According to Devalsari Environment Protection and Technology Development Society, the cost per person is ₹8,500 which will include boarding, lodging, and other activities and workshops.
Separately, a new species of butterfly have been recorded for the first time in Uttarakhand at Bhujiyaghat, Nainital district. The new species is known as King Crow butterfly and has been reported to occur in Central Nepal, Northeast India, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bihar.
Devalsari, at 1,722 metres, is located in Tehri Garhwal District. The snow-capped peaks of the Mahabharat range in the Middle Himalayas, looming in the distance, marvellous deodar, oak, and rhododendron forest, surrounded by terrace fields of the villages of Bangsil, Mauldhar, Udarsu, Tewa, Untad, Butcot, Theek, Kinsu and Naogaon.
