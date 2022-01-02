This state likely to impose restrictions as Covid positivity rate shoots up

With the rise in Covid cases, the West Bengal government is likely to impose Covid-related restrictions in the coming days. A senior official of the West Bengal government told Hindustan Times that, "The state government is planning to impose a series of restrictions from next week. Covid-19 cases are increasing. The chief minister will take the final call".

The state government has cancelled two programmes Duare Sarkar-a flagship project of the Mamata Banerjee government, and Students' Credit Card programme due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. The 'Duare Sarkar' programme was slated to be held on Sunday and the Students Credit Card programme was to be held in Netaji Indoor stadium in the city on January 3. Both programmes have been postponed to a later date which will be announced after reviewing the situation, the official said.

Besides, the state's Calcutta High Court has decided to function in the virtual mode from January 3 in view of the threat of the imminent third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also hinted that a decision on Covid-related restrictions will be taken soon, during her visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin in January.

"We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years," she said.

West Bengal is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases for the last few days. On Saturday, it reported 4,512 fresh infections, 1,061 more than the previous day's figure. While the state's capital Kolkata accounted for 2,398 fresh cases. The state's Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 12.02% on Saturday.

Yesterday, two more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16. One of the new patients came from Odisha while a local person tested positive for Omicron at the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, five other travellers who recently arrived in West Bengal from other countries tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!