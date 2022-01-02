This state likely to impose restrictions as Covid positivity rate shoots up

The state government has cancelled two programmes Duare Sarkar-a flagship project of the Mamata Banerjee government, and Students' Credit Card programme due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. The 'Duare Sarkar' programme was slated to be held on Sunday and the Students Credit Card programme was to be held in Netaji Indoor stadium in the city on January 3. Both programmes have been postponed to a later date which will be announced after reviewing the situation, the official said.