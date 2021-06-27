OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This state withdraws Sunday lockdown with immediate effect. Details here

Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


He added those who have to open their shops and continue with economic activities can do that following COVID protocol. Night Corona Curfew will continue as before.

With the addition of 46 new COVID-19 cases and 25 casualties, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,89,657, while the toll rose to 8,896 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout