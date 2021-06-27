Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.





He added those who have to open their shops and continue with economic activities can do that following COVID protocol. Night Corona Curfew will continue as before.

With the addition of 46 new COVID-19 cases and 25 casualties, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,89,657, while the toll rose to 8,896 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

