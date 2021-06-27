This state withdraws Sunday lockdown with immediate effect. Details here

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

