Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This state withdraws Sunday lockdown with immediate effect. Details here

This state withdraws Sunday lockdown with immediate effect. Details here

Premium
A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a shopping mall in Indore,
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state

Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He added those who have to open their shops and continue with economic activities can do that following COVID protocol. Night Corona Curfew will continue as before.

With the addition of 46 new COVID-19 cases and 25 casualties, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,89,657, while the toll rose to 8,896 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!