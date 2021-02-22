Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has said that healthcare workers and other frontline medical professionals who coronavirus vaccination won't get financial help from the state government for treatment if they get infected later and won't be allowed to take quarantine or isolation leave.

The Punjab government has taken serious note of reports that some healthcare professionals are choosing not to get vaccinated, amid rising cases of the killer virus in some states and a low rate of inoculation in Punjab.

"The healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for Covid-19 despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine/isolation leave," said Sidhu in an official statement here.

Punjab sees uptick in new Covid cases

The Punjab Health Minister further pointed out that recent days have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

“There is a dire need that all healthcare workers should get themselves vaccinated to deal with any unprecedented situation," he said.

He said Punjab is among the six states of the country where virus cases are rising "and we should prepare to fight it like a second wave".

"These rising cases indicate that Covid-19 is not over yet and Punjab may witness a surge in the number of cases. Therefore, this highlights the need for following coronavirus appropriate behaviour like social distancing, wearing of a mask hand sanitisation and respiratory etiquette," he added.

Sidhu went on to say that the healthcare workers should shun hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated at the earliest for the sake of their own safety and that of their near and dear ones.

Expressing concern over the low rate of vaccination among healthcare and frontline workers, Sidhu said so far 2.06 lakh healthcare workers and 1.82 lakh frontline workers have registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

He said about 79,000 healthcare (HCW) and 4,000 frontline workers (FLW) have been vaccinated, saying this coverage has not been up to the mark.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and not even a single case of death or any serious adverse effect has been reported in Punjab regarding vaccine administration so far," he said.

Sidhu stressed that no one should be misled by rumours and misinformation.

He informed that the last date of availing the first dose of vaccination has been extended from February 19 to 25.

Meanwhile, six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 348 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection count to 178,459, a medical bulletin said.

So far, 5,754 people have died from the infection in the state.

Punjab has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The number of daily infections is rising in the range of 250 to 350.

As a result of the upswing in fresh cases, the number of active cases has also risen to 3,019.

It used to be around 2,000 active cases three weeks ago.

With agency inputs

