Guido Fluri is a Swiss entrepreneur. He was born in Olten in 1966 to a single underage mother. He has three children and now lives in Cham in Zug. With his foundation, he is socially and politically involved in the areas of brain tumours, violence against children and living with schizophrenia. Because his mother fell ill with schizophrenia in this early childhood phase, he was placed in several places, including the Mümliswil children's home. After that, his grandmother took him to Matzendorf, where he completes his compulsory schooling. After a failed apprenticeship as a plumber, he started an apprenticeship as a gas station attendant.