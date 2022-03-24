Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, causing irreparable loss to humanity as well public as well as private properties. As per the UK estimates, around 3.6 million people have fled the war-torn country to neighbouring European countries and wherever else they could find refuge. Amid all this chaos, there are certain good souls like Swiss millionaire Guido Fluri, who have taken it on themselves to lend a helping hand to the victims of the war who don't see a solution in sight.
Guidi Fluri is a real-estate mogul from Switzerland who has so far helped around 240 Ukrainian refugees by flying them to his country Switzerland, which is ranked among the wealthiest nations in the world.
Fluri charted 90 Ukrainians, nearly all women and children, on Thursday. Before this, he had helped 150 Ukrainian refugees escape the violence in conflict-hit Ukraine. Also, he bussed 80 more people to Switzerland.
Why does Fluri think it is his moral obligation to help those stuck in Ukraine? Perhaps, his own life story. Fluri had a troubled childhood as he spent most of his time in foster care. He was taken from his mother who had given birth to him at a very early age and later developed schizophrenia.
"When you are fortunate later in life, you have to learn to take responsibility for people who are suffering," he told news agency AFP, as he took his A320 plane to rescue Ukrainian refugees stranded in Krakow of Poland.
Fluri said it was an "obligation" for him. He explained to the global news agency that he's organising these transfers with the help of Catholic associations in cooperation with Swiss, Polish and Ukrainian authorities.
The millionaire said he's going to help as much as possible and that money is not the main concern for him. All those rescued to the wealthy alpine country are also hoping to live a "comfortable life".
Notably, Switzerland has welcomed 13,000 Ukrainian refugees and the local authorities are estimating that many more could arrive by the end of the year.
Guido Fluri is a Swiss entrepreneur. He was born in Olten in 1966 to a single underage mother. He has three children and now lives in Cham in Zug. With his foundation, he is socially and politically involved in the areas of brain tumours, violence against children and living with schizophrenia. Because his mother fell ill with schizophrenia in this early childhood phase, he was placed in several places, including the Mümliswil children's home. After that, his grandmother took him to Matzendorf, where he completes his compulsory schooling. After a failed apprenticeship as a plumber, he started an apprenticeship as a gas station attendant.
His business journey started in the 80s, with his first savings of 5,000 francs and a bank loan, he bought a piece of land at the age of 20, which he built on shortly thereafter. Guido Fluri then sold the house with several apartments again at a profit. The start-up capital paved the way for him to become an entrepreneur.
With his instinct for undervalued investment properties, Guido Fluri later built up a comprehensive real estate portfolio in prime locations, particularly during the real estate crisis of the 1990s.
