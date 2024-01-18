 THIS Tamil Nadu district is freezing at near zero degrees, check details | Mint
Thu Jan 18 2024 15:04:53
THIS Tamil Nadu district is freezing at near zero degrees, check details

 Livemint

According to official data available, the temperature was recorded at 1 degree celsius at Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam while the mercury was a notch higher at 2 degrees celsius in Botanical Garden. Sandynallah was warmer at 3 degree celcius.

A man at a field covered with frost during a cold winter morning, in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
A man at a field covered with frost during a cold winter morning, in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Temperature across the country is dropping, but the plummeting temperature in Tamil Nadu's hill district Ooty has left people grappling with biting cold, which also affected farming, reported PTI.

Due to the dipping mercury, the lush green lawns are covered with frost and dense fog has affected visibility. Even locals struggle with health issues.

According to official data available, the temperature was recorded at 1 degree celsius at Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam while the mercury was a notch higher at 2 degrees celsius in the Botanical Garden. Sandynallah was warmer at 3 degree celcius.

ALSO READ: Weather update: No respite from cold wave, dense fog till 21 January, 18 trains delayed: IMD full forecast here

Locals claim these conditions are usually witnessed during November-December. People were even seen trying to keep themselves warm by sitting around a bonfire.

While residents and environmental activists are worried over the relatively 'unseasonal' cold that has gripped the mountains.

Citing global warming and the El-Nino effect as reasons, V Sivadas of the Nilagiri Environment Social Trust (NEST) believes this has brought a big challenge to the Nilgiris.

"The onset of the cold is delayed and such a climatic change is a big challenge to the Nilgiris and study should be conducted about this," he said.

The tea plantation, taken up on a large scale here, also faces challenges.

Not only cold but heavy rains in December and the subsequent cold period now have affected tea plantations said the secretary of a local tea workers union -- R Sukumaran.

He even expressed fears that this could affect production in the coming months.

Among others, vegetable farmers said the weather has affected cabbages in particular.

Though one wears the required attire to keep warm, it was still difficult to drive two-wheelers, leading to health issues such as difficulty in breathing, severe headache, and fever.

With agency inputs.

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 06:18 PM IST
