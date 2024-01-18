THIS Tamil Nadu district is freezing at near zero degrees, check details
According to official data available, the temperature was recorded at 1 degree celsius at Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam while the mercury was a notch higher at 2 degrees celsius in Botanical Garden. Sandynallah was warmer at 3 degree celcius.
Temperature across the country is dropping, but the plummeting temperature in Tamil Nadu's hill district Ooty has left people grappling with biting cold, which also affected farming, reported PTI.
