In order to boost vaccination coverage amid the new Omicron Coronavirus variant scare, a district in Tamil Nadu has given a one-week time to people to get at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to District Collector Aneesh Sekhar, residents of Madurai will have to take at least a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine failing which they will not be allowed to enter hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments after one week.

"One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," Madurai District Collector said in a press conference.

He said that only people with coronavirus vaccine certificates should be allowed in crowded places. People without the vaccine will not be allowed in hotels, hostels, bars, shopping malls, businesses, factories, businesses, educational institutions, wedding halls, theatres, markets, and wine shops. People coming to public places should be vaccinated with at least the first dose, he added.

Sekhar informed that around 3 lakh people have not received a single dose of vaccine in Madurai.

According to the collector, around 71.6% of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 32.8% have been vaccinated with the second dose. "There are 3 lakh people who have not been vaccinated after the second deadline," he said.

Meanwhile, two international passengers, one each from the UK and Singapore tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai.

A passenger from Singapore at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport was found COVID positive and got admitted to a private hospital.

Another passenger from the UK in Chennai was found COVID positive and is admitted to a special ward of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai.

Samples of both the passengers have been sent for genome sequencing to Chennai and Bengaluru.

This week, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramaniandirected the airport staff in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore to start compulsory testing of passengers arriving from 11 'at risk' countries in view of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.