Thiruvananthapuram: Are you looking for places to travel in India but are unsure about seeing the Covid pandemic? Kerala’s tourist destination Vythiri is probably the safest bet for anyone looking to undertake domestic travel. It has become the first fully vaccinated tourism destination in Kerala as part of the State's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to turn all tourism destinations completely risk-free for visitors, the government of Kerala said last week.

Vythiri had its entire population, including tourism service providers, vaccinated during an intensive inoculation drive held from July 13-17.

"In the post-pandemic phase, visitors will be looking for safe and hospitable places to spend time.The Government considers it as vitally important to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the entire stakeholders in all the destinations across the state," Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said, PTI reported.

This was done as part of the State’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign to turn all tourism destinations completely risk-free for visitors, the government said. The Tourism minister had earlier this month announced the initiative.

Rolled out on mission mode to keep the whole of Kerala ready to receive visitors when the pandemic recedes, the inoculation drive has picked up momentum in all destinations including hill stations, backwater hubs, seaside holiday spots and heritage and cultural tourism centres across the state.

All about Vythiri

An eco-tourism hotspot located 700 metres above sea level and 60 km from Kozhikode, Vythiri is in Wayanad.

Wayanad, sharing borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is a major tourist haven in South India, known for its stunning scenic appeal and congenial ambience.

How to reach Vythiri

The railway station nearest to Vythiri is Kozhikode, approximately 63 km away. The closest airport is Calicut International Airport and Kannur International Airport a little farther away. Taxis and buses are available from the airports to get to Vythiri.

Kerala Covid-19 tally

Kerala on Wednesday reported 22,414 new COVID cases, 19478 recoveries, and 108 deaths. The test positivity rate stands at 11.37 per cent. The death toll reached 17,211.









