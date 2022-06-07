This trans doctor has created a platform for voiceless and queer community

“The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022,” features Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, an out and proud openly-transgender doctor, activist, artist and content creator for her exceptional personality and endeavours.
Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, an openly-transgender doctor, activist, artist and content creator has made it to the list of the renowned “The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022," for her exceptional personality and endeavours. Recognised as Karnataka’s first trans-woman doctor and one of the first openly transgender Indian content creators, she educates people to understand the gravity of topics like gender, sexuality, queerphobia, bullying, mental health, and feminism through her content.
With an Instagram(@trintrin) follower base of 237k and14K subscribers on her YouTube channel ‘The Trinetra Method’ with a combined viewership of 250,000, she has documented the journey of her medical, legal and social transition on Instagram and YouTube.
What initially started as a personal space where she dealt with her thoughts and emotions, has turned into a space for activism and community engagement. “To have people that relate to you, and understand your journey meant everything. That's so important for a queer person because many a time your family doesn’t accept you. That’s what got me into content creation and it's what keeps me going," says Trinetra in an interview to Forbes India.
Now she is interning at the Kasturba Medical Hospital, Manipal after she completed her MBBS from a private medical college in coastal Karnataka.
The battle continues
Fighting alone with bullies, rejection and internal struggles this doctor has now created a platform for the voiceless and queer community to be themselves and deal with the social issues. The 24-year-old leverages her social media platforms to address social, medical, and legal issues and stands for and by LGBTQIA+ persons for their visibility in the mainstream and raises awareness about trans rights and life in general.
Reacting to the recognition of Forbes India, she wrote on her Instagram, “I also thought the five-year-old me should feature. If only she knew what she could achieve if only she could see what lies ahead of her. She deserves the world and she shall have it, "remembering the 5-year-old Trinetra who could not comprehend being called an ‘older brother’ and felt burdened with the conditioned upbringing where she had to try stereotypically masculine activities to please her father but internally hated it and all that bullying and self-harming she had gone through.
As one who prides in who she is, she calls out abuse, cyberbullying, trolls, transphobia, and atrocities against women and trans people, with courage. She also shares her insecurities, worries, vulnerability and struggles with a pitch of hope and positivity.
