This trans doctor has created a platform for voiceless and queer community

Reacting to the recognition of Forbes India, she wrote on her Instagram, “I also thought the five-year-old me should feature. If only she knew what she could achieve if only she could see what lies ahead of her. She deserves the world and she shall have it, "remembering the 5-year-old Trinetra who could not comprehend being called an ‘older brother’ and felt burdened with the conditioned upbringing where she had to try stereotypically masculine activities to please her father but internally hated it and all that bullying and self-harming she had gone through.