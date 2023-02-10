‘This triumph in India…’: Here's what impressed Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio
- DiCaprio applauded Assam's efforts and consequent achievement in putting a halt to this illegal practice thereby saving the innocent lives of the rhinos.
Oscar winner Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has taken to social media site Instagram to praise the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government for putting a stop to rampant poaching of one-horned rhinoceros in the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×