The Twitter account '@ssc_nic_in' that claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission is fake. So for relevant information about Staff Selection Commission do visit its official website instead of relying on the said information on this Twitter handle.

The Twitter handle that was created in January this year currently has close to 1,900 followers. To prove its authenticity, a tweet has also been posted saying, "There are many fake accounts of ssc please report them all & we will also going to take legal action soon. We will always here to help you."

However, this has been pointed out as fake by the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India. It has also confirmed that the Staff Selection Commission does not have any Twitter handle.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check said, A Twitter account "@ssc_nic_in" claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). PIBFactCheck: This account is Fake. SSC does not have any official Twitter account. For updates, visit SSC's official website: https://ssc.nic.in

A Twitter account "@ssc_nic_in" claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).#PIBFactCheck: This account is #Fake. SSC does not have any official Twitter account.



For updates, visit SSC's official website: https://t.co/TBpAUvyLpt pic.twitter.com/xVUp0HOYlj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 30, 2021

