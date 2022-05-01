Prohibitionary measures under Section 144 have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar from 1 to 31 May in view of the upcoming festivals and a spike in Covid-19 cases, reported news agency ANI .

As per the new order, wearing face masks has also been made mandatory in public places.

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

The order also bars the use of loudspeakers on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres. Shopkeepers will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities.

After a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar last month, the Uttar Pradesh government had made wearing face masks mandatory in public places.

“In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular Covid-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection," a spokesperson said.

In addition to this, the rule was also enforced in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow due to the impact of a surge in Covid-19 cases on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR).