A jail in Uttar Pradesh has received 5 stars under the food category. According to a report by PTI news agency, the food served to over 1,100 inmates lodged in the district jail in Fatehgarh in UP's Farrukhabad has received a five-star rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI certificate reads, "District Jail Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad is certified as Eat Right CAMPUS as per guidelines established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India." The statement is followed by a 5-star rating and 'excellent' written on the certificate, which is valid until August 18, 2024.

"We got the certificate after a third party audit, and before the certificate was given to us, some of the jail staff were given online training," jailor of Fatehgarh district jail, Akhilesh Kumar said.

Here's how the UP jail received a 5-star rating:

The jail was judged on the following criteria--cleanliness, quality of food, purchase of rice, wheat, and pulses from FSSAI-certified outlets, and well-dressed staff. The jail serves vegetarian food only.

According to the jailer, they serve different varieties of food to the inmates. It includes--arhar, masoor, chana and urad are served to the inmates on a rotational basis.

The inmates who are engaged in making food, cook the food while wearing aprons in a hygienic condition as seen in various restaurants. Efforts are made to ensure that those who cook food, have their nails and hair cut.

The jail is equipped with new cooking appliances such as roti machines, dough-kneading machines and vegetable cutting machines.

Food served in UP's Fatehgarh district jail:

For breakfast, on two days chana (gram) is served, on two days pav-roti are served and on 3 days dalia (porridge) is served, the jailer said, adding that different types of daals (pulses) are served in different meals.

On the first, third and last Sundays, poori, vegetable, and halwa are served in the evening. On the second Sunday, kadhi-chawal is served.

Every day the cooked food is checked, the jailer said and claimed that the inmates are satisfied with the food which is served to them.

At present, there are as many as 1,144 inmates, who are lodged in the district jail.