This Uttar Pradesh jail's food is no less than '5-star'2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:20 AM IST
- The jail is equipped with modern cooking appliances such as roti machines, dough-kneading machines and vegetable cutting machines
A jail in Uttar Pradesh has received 5 stars under the food category. According to a report by PTI news agency, the food served to over 1,100 inmates lodged in the district jail in Fatehgarh in UP's Farrukhabad has received a five-star rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).