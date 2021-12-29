OPEN APP
DEHRADUN : The Dehradun Administration on Wednesday, in an order said that it was mandatory for anyone to bear a Covid negative certificate not older than seventy two hours to gain entry into the state.

Move comes ahead of an expected surge in tourists to the scenic district of Uttarakhand. 

The order also noted the rising Covid cases in the state. 

The Uttarakhand government had on Monday announced night curfew across the state, in view of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. 

The state on Monday had also reported three new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease

