Dehradun Administration on Wednesday, in an order said that it was mandatory for anyone to bear a Covid negative certificate not older than 72 hours to gain entry into the state.
DEHRADUN :
Move comes ahead of an expected surge in tourists to the scenic district of Uttarakhand.