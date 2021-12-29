This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dehradun Administration on Wednesday, in an order said that it was mandatory for anyone to bear a Covid negative certificate not older than 72 hours to gain entry into the state.
Move comes ahead of an expected surge in tourists to the scenic district of Uttarakhand.